MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Beach Improvement Association held its annual meeting at the borough’s First Aid Building on Saturday, June 17, opening the session to the general public for the first time.

“While the annual meeting has traditionally been a members meeting, the trustees voted to open the meeting to the public this year,” said MBIA President Mary Ryan. “This kind of exchange exemplifies the best of government and speaks to the healthy relationship between the citizenry and the government our town.”

The new format enabled residents who are not association members to participate in a question and answer session with key figures in the community.

This year’s panel included Mayor Ed Donovan, Councilman Bruce Bresnahan and Councilman Mike Mangan, Chief Lifeguard Doug Anderson, Manasquan Police Sergeant John Ringo, Chief Financial Officer Amy Spera and Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Christopher Tucker.

Each panel member took turns giving reports to residents and touched on topics from emergency system alerts, municipal projects, electric bike issues and the municipal budget.





