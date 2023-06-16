POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The “Hey Rube! Get Your Tube” race is returning on Sept. 24 with the new title of “Hey Rube! Still Got Your Tube?” a dozen years after its last run in 2011 before the disbanding of the then-sponsor Point Pleasant Beach Lions Club.

“I had been looking to do this for a while now,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carol Vaccaro. “In talking to Doug, we decided to work together.”

The Chamber of Commerce and the Point Beach Recreation Committee, with council liaison Doug Vitale, are coming together to bring back this historic event that was founded in 1970 by local residents, who are still part of the Point Beach community.

“The tube race started in 1970, but it was not started by the Lions Club, like many people may think,” said previous Lion’s Club member Bob Wojciak.

“Bissy Glassworks owners Jean Bissy and Ward Bissy started it when they went on the beach and brought beer and all kinds of things … they passed it off around 1978 or 1979.”

The Bissy family brought friends, beers and tubes to the beach as the beginning of a long-standing tradition for many residents of the area.

As the event grew, the family turned the event over to the Point Beach Lion’s Club who began including a parade, selling T-shirts and mugs, which would then allow for free birch beers and half-priced beers at the Martell’s Tiki Bar afterparty on the boardwalk. According to Mr. Wojciak, patrons would return every year to collect new mugs to become part of their collection.

“We used to have a booth at the Seafood Festival where we sold mugs and T-shirts,” said Mr. Wojciak. “If you bought the mug, you used to be able to fill it with free birch beer after the race at Martell’s.”

The event welcomed residents and visitors to jump into the ocean from the Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, lay in the tube, paddle backwards from the boardwalk 50 yards, then across 50 yards and back 50 yards onto the beach by Martell’s.

According to Mr. Wojciak, the Lion’s Club began offering sponsorships to businesses to help increase attendance. Businesses could pay to sponsor different teams who would gather to participate in the race. This would then lead to more donations for the club to assist with their main functions of international site preservation and eye screenings for those who could not afford them.

Around 2010, the Lion’s Club began to disband due to lack of membership and the limited number of club members who could take over the large event. While the event has since lived on in the memories of tubers far and wide, the chamber and recreation committee are hopeful that the event will come back and be as popular as ever.

STILL GOT YOUR TUBE?

This September, the two organizations will be bringing back this historic event the weekend after the Point Pleasant Beach Seafood Festival, as it has been held in previous years.

“We heard from a ton of residents who talked fondly about the tube race, and we thought it would be a great time and everyone would look forward to it,” said Mr. Vitale, council liaison to the recreation committee.

“We think people will be excited to have it back as well as people who were new to town and haven’t experienced it…we are expecting 500 to 600 people to attend.”

According to Ms. Vaccaro, the sign-in for the event will start at 9 a.m. when patrons will receive their mugs, just like the old days. The event will be kicked off by a parade at 11 a.m. which will start on Inlet Drive outside of the parking lot, down around Inlet Drive to Broadway and then to Ocean Avenue. The parade will end at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk where the splash into the ocean will take place at 2 p.m.

The swimmers will then paddle 50 yards out into the ocean, 100 years across and 50 more yards back in to land at Martell’s.

“It is going to be a really fun day,” said Ms. Vaccaro.

Interested persons can sign up at hamber.ticketspice.com/hey-rube-still-got-your-tube and must be 16 years or older. The mugs will also, once again, offer half price beer at the afterparty at Martell’s. Tubes are available for purchase at the TireCraft of Point Pleasant Beach on 1450 Richmond Ave.

This year’s event will also help to raise money for the local Police Benevolent Association through registration sales. Patrons can purchase a T-shirt for $40 or a sweatshirt for $50.

More information about the event can be found at chamber.ticketspice.com/hey-rube-still-got-your-tube