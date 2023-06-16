LAKE COMO — The Graduating Class of 2023 at Academy Charter High School celebrated their graduation Thursday in the school’s 24th commencement.

Graduates proceeded into the school’s gym building from the main building after the school’s academic staff at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 with family and friends fondly watching in the crowd.

Dean of Students Shawn Heeter welcomed the attendees at the start of the ceremony and introduced Class Officer Joel Ndishabandi to lead the flag salute with the Pledge of Allegiance before a playing of the National Anthem.

“Graduates, smile, take a breath,” Mr. Heeter said at the start of his welcoming address. “The hardest part of your journey is done, let’s enjoy the moment.”

“Class of 2023, you did it. As one chapter ends and the next journey begins, cherish your memories and reflect on your experiences,” he said. “Mistakes happen, learn from them, listen, listen to others [and] listen to your own heart.”

Class President and Salutatorian Ashlyn Manzano-Hernandez followed with her commencement speech.

“The day has finally come for us to close this chapter of our live and embark on new, exciting journeys,” Ms. Manzano-Hernandez said. “I know you will all make an impact on this world and I am so fortunate to have had the chance to know each and every one of you.”

