BRICK TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey Finlay, 54, of Brick Township, was charged with animal cruelty in connection with 157 cats and three dogs being removed to his residence on May 4, after a veterinary report of the animals.

After the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Department received the final veterinary reports from the Ocean County Health Department regarding the health of the animals removed from the residence, it was determined that 25 cats needed to be euthanized and four cats suffered serious bodily injury.

The veterinary report said that this was a result of Mr. Finlay’s failure to provide necessary care for the animals.

Based upon the report’s findings, Mr. Finlay was charged with animal cruelty on June 11 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 14, Mr. Finlay surrendered himself to Brick Township Police Headquarters.

He was processed and transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

