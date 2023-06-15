AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Commissioners heard discussions from the Borough Engineer Ray Savacool and residents about the ongoing drainage and mosquito issues at Sylvania Lane on Monday.

Recently, the borough tore up the piping system on multiple lanes throughout the borough in order to alleviate flooding issues experienced by residents year round. After the pipes were replaced, new storm drains were put in and the roads were repaved, residents noticed one of the drains was constantly holding water. For one resident, the threat of a mosquito breeding ground was the main concern.

“Our lane is one of the worst lanes and this is long overdue,” said Avon resident Margaret Brolly Lefebvre. “Between the water, the patchwork, the unevenness, the not draining, the list goes on and on. Everyone else looks like they were paved in a decent and timely fashion and ours has been chopped up multiple times and hasn’t been properly grated.”

At this most recent meeting, she gave photos to Mr. Savacool that showed the drainage issues she had previously mentioned. It was then that some solutions mentioned at the previous meeting were discussed.

“I did talk to the Executive Director of the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Commission…our idea to fill it with three-quarters clean stone to provide separation between the water that stands there and the inlet grate, they agreed that was an appropriate solution to provide for separation between any breeding mosquitos and the water that stays there,” said Mr. Savacool about the possible mosquito issue.







For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.