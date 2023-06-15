POINT PLEASANT — The council transferred ownership of a strip of property located near 2118 Route 88, better known as The Shore House Tavern, at the council meeting on June 12.

The council and Shore House have been working together for years trying to get this piece of property transferred to Shore House. Frank Pannucci, borough administrator, said this parcel has no real value to the borough, and it will be better used by the tavern.

The property was a state-owned section of Route 88, years ago. But the highway was realigned many years ago, and the lot sat there, unusable. The lot is not a conforming building lot, and is of insufficient size and dimensions to serve as a building lot.

The borough, in short, had to acquire the property from the state, then sell and transfer ownership to Shore House. The property was sold for $15,000.

Frank Gullace Jr., owner of Shore House, said “We are beyond excited that the town has approved the final release of our land. We are relieved to finally put this long and arduous process behind us. The mayor and council have been with us every step of the way assisting us in this process and we cannot thank them enough. We cannot wait to begin our project and elevate our business to another level. We love the community of Point Pleasant and we cannot wait to show everyone the positive changes to our building, business and property. The new deck, dining space and kitchen will be a beautiful addition to The Shore House Tavern and we cannot wait to get started.”

