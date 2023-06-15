BRICK TOWNSHIP — A two-alarm fire at 281 19th Ave was successfully put out by members of the Herbertsville Fire Company and other units Thursday.

According to the Brick Township Fire Bureau, no one was in the residence when the blaze broke out at approximately 11:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported but observers at the scene noted substantial damage to the single family home.

