BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council approved a resolution awarding a contract for playground equipment for Cedar Bridge Manor Park and a resolution accepting the donation of the installation of the equipment, at the June 13 meeting.

The council awarded the contract through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey, a purchasing agent, in the amount of $130,820.35.

Gametime Equipment C/O Marturano Recreation, P.O. Box 106, Spring Lake was awarded the contract by the council.

Councilwoman Melissa Travers said, “The playground equipment is part of a park renovation project currently underway.”

Local contracts law authorizes a municipality to acquire goods and services through a cooperative purchasing system without advertising for bids.

