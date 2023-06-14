BRADLEY BEACH — The borough has announced its summer event schedule, which includes two summer concert series, a multi-day Fourth of July celebration and more.

In a schedule released June 9, the Borough of Bradley Beach revealed various plans for entertainment and recreation set for this summer.

From Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16 under the Gazebo, the Shakespeare Festival, hosted by the Bradley Beach Arts Council [BBAC], will present visitors with a beachfront performance of one of the Bard’s most lauded works, “King Lear.” Lear himself will be portrayed by BBAC Chairwoman Julia Rand.

On August 1, National Night Out will take place, giving the community a chance to engage with and learn about local police and their operations.

The Fourth of July, which falls this year on a Tuesday, will be a two-day affair, with both fireworks and live music scheduled for the celebration.

On Monday, July 3, a fireworks display will light up the sky along the beachfront. The fireworks begin at dusk, around 8 p.m.

Afterwards, on Independence Day proper, the Chuck Lambert Band will play a concert. The Chuck Lambert Band are local blues stalwarts led by guitarist and singer Chuck Lambert, a Monmouth County native. The free public concert will take place under the Fifth Avenue Gazebo at 6 p.m.

Parkfest, the annual celebration taking place in Riley Park, returns for its fifth year, bringing a day of entertainment, food and shopping to Main Street. Parkfest is free to attend.

One of the main draws of the event is the wide variety of local and regional favorite musicians set to play on two stages throughout the day, including both familiar names and rising artists in the Shore music scene.

This year, in addition to various weekday and Sunday concerts, two summer concert series will be running in different areas of the borough. On Thursdays at 7 p.m., from July 6 to August 17, Newark Avenue Beach will host one concert series. Saturdays at 5 p.m. will see concerts held in Riley Park between July 15 and September 2.

