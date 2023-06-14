SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Pre-kindergarteners from Spring Lake Heights School got a chance to meet and greet their local law enforcement during a field trip they took on Wednesday.

Some of the youngest residents of the borough got up-close and personal with the Spring Lake Heights Police Department on June 7, when teachers Amanda Tiedeken and Lauren Conway brought their class for a tour and Q&A session with local cops.

Chief Ed Gunnell, who was one of the officers present for the field trip, told The Coast Star that this is not the first time Spring Lake Heights School’s pre-K class has been hosted by the department.

“The children visited the Spring Lake Heights Police Department on June 7,” he said. “This is the third year that Ms. Tiedeken and Mrs. Conway allowed the Spring Lake Heights Police Department to host their class trip.”

The chief explained the different components of the tour.

“During the visit, the children were given a tour of the police department and hands-on demonstrations of our equipment and our police vehicles. Each child gets their picture taken in the driver’s seat of a police car and a picture wearing our outer carriers,” he said, referring to the bulletproof outer vests often worn by officers in the field.

