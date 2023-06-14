POINT PLEASANT — Mayor Robert Sabosik Tuesday assured borough residents that he, the borough council and the police department will be doing everything they can to continue to address community concerns about rowdy behavior by seasonal visitors.

The mayor’s comments, made during Tuesday night’s borough council meeting, follow complaints from residents about problems tied to short-term rental properties,

Last November, the council adopted an ordinance that bans short-term house rentals in the borough for any stay less than 30 days. The measure came after a summer filled with complaints from residents in various neighborhoods of rowdy behavior among disruptive vacationers and in houses being rented out for parties and events, according to officials.

“We will not allow an animal house situation to develop in this town. We have rules. We have [regulations]. We have ordinances. We will use everything in our power to ensure the quality of life for our residents to the nth degree. I was a little disappointed in hearing some of these events, but be rest assured we will not allow that type of behavior in this town,” said Mayor Sabosik.

