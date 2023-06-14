SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary schoolers joined several members of the Sea Girt Conservancy to plant a variety of flowering plants and shrubs in the newly-created Station Park Entrance.

On June 1, seventh graders in the Environmental Sustainability class planted a multitude of plants at the Station Park Entrance alongside members of the Sea Girt Conservancy.

“I’m so glad students had this opportunity to work alongside members of the Conservancy creating something wonderful,” said Laura Dunbar, who teaches this class with Rich Wnek.

Bell Place, in Sea Girt, has recently had a slew of improvements done to the bike path along the railroad tracks near the tennis courts, according to Ms. Dunbar. These upgrades have beautified the area with serene seating areas with benches and lighting, a newly paved blacktop path and now, a bunch of flowering plants and shrubs.

Located at the corner of Bell Place and Boston Boulevard, the entrance garden was prepared by the Sea Girt Department of Public Works. “Without their efforts of turning the ground and spreading the topsoil, we would not have been able to complete the garden,” said Ms. Dunbar.

A large rock was donated by a long-time Sea Girt resident who prefers to remain anonymous. On that rock is a plaque that reads “Station Park.” Sea Girt resident Hal Hall, owner of HT Hall Monument, Inc., donated the plaque.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.