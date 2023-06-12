Edythe P. Buchter, 92, of Wall, NJ, formerly of Spring Lake, NJ, Hamden, CT, and Greenville, ME, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune, NJ.

Edythe was born in Paterson, NJ, on April 25, 1931, to Nelson and Edythe (Saal) Peterson. Edythe attended the Lacordaire Academy in Montclair, NJ