[EDITOR’S NOTE: A story on the Manasquan mayoral race in the June 8 print edition of The Coast Star erroneously stated the total votes received by the two candidates in their respective primaries. The totals are correctly stated and updated here.]

MANASQUAN — Councilmen Gregg Olivera and Michael W. Mangan secured their respective party nominations for mayor in the June 6 primary. Mr. Olivera received 191 votes to secure the Republican nomination and Mr. Mangan received 150 votes to secure the Democratic nomination.

Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective party primaries.

