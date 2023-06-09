BRIELLE — Brielle residents turned out in force Saturday for the North vs. South Games, an annual celebration of community with a full day of healthy competition for children and adults.

The 11th annual games in Brielle Park pits competitors who live north of Higgins Avenue against those who live south of Higgins Avenue in sports that include volleyball, flag football, stickball, basketball, kickball, soccer, track and field, softball, tug of war and dodgeball.

Each event victory counts as one point. At the end of the day, all the points are tallied to determine which side will be awarded a very large trophy. This year, the trophy went to the North side for the fourth year in a row.

The team score was 13-7, according to recreation volunteer John Devereux.

“It was a hard-fought battle but the North took all four volleyball points, as well as two in tennis,”Mr. Devereux said. “That was the difference. The South men had a strong showing in taking the basketball game, tug of war and a walk off in the softball game.”

“It is a wonderful creation to have an event that finally has adults play some sporting events in a fun, competitive way and raise money for a good cause,” said North side volunteer Karen Dettlinger.

“We are all volunteers making this day for them,” Mr. Devereux said, “so at the end of the day we can give them a check.”

This year’s event raised $13,800, so checks for $6,900 were presented to the designated beneficiaries: Brielle Fire Department and Brielle First Aid.

“It’s volunteers raising money for other volunteers,” said Ms. Dettlinger.

Sponsors are a driving force for the event every year. This year, the event attracted about $7,000 in sponsorships according to Mr. Devereux.

Also contributing to the goal was a food court area, where members of the community provided snacks and treats.

The North vs. South games have now raised more than $140,000 in charitable donations to various organizations across Brielle despite missing two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea for the annual games emerged 14 years ago during another event in Brielle Park, Mr. Devereux said.

“We were running a flag football program, and I looked around and I saw everything that was going on,” he said. He realized that the community could hold an event in which everyone was playing many games all at once in Brielle Park.

“The best thing about it is that we can do multiple games at the same time,” said Mr. Devereux. While one event is going on, adults and kids of all ages can compete in other sports throughout the park.

“Both the park, and all the volunteers, really help make the event,” he said.

In that first year, there was a young boy in the borough who was suffering from a serious illness. Mr. Devereux said he approached the family with an offer to raise some money to help with the boy’s treatment.

The fundraising beneficiaries are named each year at a meeting in January. Planning and logistics follow in March.

“We start getting everything out after spring break, we get everyone back in,” Mr. Devereux said. It’s easy now, we all sign up on CommunityPass. This is a community event. You can see it all around. All ages, all sizes.”

Shawn Donlan, captain of the South team, said he was very excited about “giving back to the community. It’s an awesome event that Brielle does every year, I’m just really excited about giving back and competing.”

Mr. Donlan said he and North captain, PJ McDevitt, are very competitive, which helps make for a great day of competition and fun while benefiting the community.

Mr. McDevitt joked that he had no idea why he was selected to become captain, adding, “I think everyone else declined, but I am lucky to have the honor.”

He acknowledged some pressure to continue the North winning streak, but said the real score is in the fundraising.

“To me, winning is important, but it is more important how we do it so everyone has fun and everyone comes together for a good cause,” Mr. McDevitt said.

“Overall, another great day in Brielle Park, volunteers working together raising money for volunteers,” he said.

Next year’s captains also were announced on Saturday, as is tradition to do every year at the end of the games. The captains will be Mandy Schwarz leading the South and Jen Gaffney leading the North. The event is set for June 1, 2024. A beneficiary will be decided in January.