LAVALLETTE — The borough council Monday imposed a 10 p.m. beach curfew for minors under 18 years old unless accompanied by an adult over 25.

Officials, including the police chief, cited incidents of rowdiness and vandalism at beach facilities during the recent Memorial Day weekend. Residents also voiced such concerns during the public comment portion of the council meeting.

“The best thing to do is not to engage and call the police,” Councilwomen Joanne Filippone replied.

