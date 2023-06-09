AVON-BY-THE-SEA — A man died while attempting to rescue his teenage daughter from a rip current off Sylvania Avenue Beach, according to Avon-By-The-Sea police.

At 8:35 a.m. Friday, Avon-By-The-Sea Police Department received a report of two swimmers, a male and a female, in distress in the waters of Sylvania Ave. Beach. Police say that about 10 minutes after the distress call, ANSWER Team [Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders] first responders pulled a girl from the water, alive. She was taken by First Aid members to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township.

At approximately 10 a.m., a 39-year-old man from Teaneck, identified as the girl’s father, was also pulled from the water, after which first responders attempted CPR. The man was then transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“She got caught up in rough surf, and he went in to rescue her and unfortunately he did not survive,” said Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office [MCSO] Public Information Officer Cynthia Scott.

There were no lifeguards on duty on the beach at the time of the drowning. “In the wake of this morning’s unfortunate incident in Avon where a man drowned while trying to rescue his daughter after she was caught in rough surf, we once again caution all to please not go in the water when there are no lifeguards on duty,” said the MCSO in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

Avon-By-The-Sea Police, Neptune City Police, Bradley Beach Police, New Jersey State Police – Marine Division, the MCSO, U.S. Coast Guard, Avon-By-The-Sea First Aid and ANSWER Team responded to the scene.

