POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 2023 Point Pleasant Grand Prix, a major three-day event that was to culminate in offshore powerboat races all day Sunday, has been cancelled due to the effects of haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires, organizers announced Thursday.

The announcement by the New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Racing Association [NJOPRA] read as follows:

“We regret to inform you the 2023 Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix. Is cancelled for this weekend. There is still an opportunity to reschedule the race. The developing situation with smoke, visibility, travel delays and air quality alerts due to the Canadian wildfires has caused significant problems along the east coast specifically for the event and town, all of which are outside of OPA’s control. Safety for our teams and fans are number one and when we’re this close to a great event start this decision hurts in the place we call home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’d like to thank NJ Offshore for their unrelenting support, and tireless work. In conjunction with the borough of Point Pleasant Beach.”

The three-day event was to begin Friday evening, June 9, with the opening of the pit area at the Point Pleasant Beach train station parking lot.

On Saturday, an area open to the public for viewing the boats up close was to open, followed by 5 p.m. parade of boats from Arnold Avenue onto Ocean Avenue ending at Inlet Drive.

Sunday was to be full day of racing, with spectators expected to watch the boats launch from Port of Point Pleasant on Channel Drive then view the races from the boardwalk, beach and inlet jetty.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more-pt beach]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.