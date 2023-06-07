MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Fishing Club welcomed new members to a fishing clinic at the Manasquan Inlet over the weekend.

Club president Bill Beck said that for the past two years, the club has been offering programs in the spring and the fall to give residents the opportunity to learn the basics of fishing.

Paul Shafer, recording secretary of the fishing club, said “Erik Ertle contacted us about teaching an introductory fishing course since he was often asked by community members about offering this type of program through Manasquan Recreation. The [fishing club] has a goal of supporting youth fishing. Jack Pongracz and I discussed Erik’s request and felt this course was squarely aligned with our mission. The fact that it is offered to people of all ages was an added plus.”

“We are teaching them just your basic fishing; line, pull, bait, what they are fishing for, what bait to use, just your basics to get them out on the water,” said Mr. Beck.

Approximately 31 people had signed up for class, as Mr. Beck, Mr. Shafer and Jack Pongracz worked with all the new anglers to help them with whatever they needed while fishing out of the inlet.

“[Fishing] is a good stress release. I think it is just a nice time. It is calming, fun and very enjoyable,” said Mr. Beck.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.