MANASQUAN — The Shade Tree Commission and the Sea Lavender Garden Club partnered with the State Department of Transportation [DOT] to plant more than 30 trees along the northern corridor of Route 71.

The planting of the trees was completed last Friday.

Last year Deborah McKean, a member of the Sea Lavender Garden Club reached out to the state about improving the area along Route 71, a state owned road through Manasquan.

Ms. McKean’s inquiry found its way to Brenda Hammer and Lois Johann of the DOT, who run the “Good Neighbor” Program, which aims to improve aesthetics of state owned property.

Brian Mallin, of the Manasquan Shade Tree Commission, said he had a meeting with Ms. Johann, the DOT Landscape Architect, and identified that these locations would be the ones that would benefit from having trees and had the acceptable space for a tree.

Mr. Mallin further said, “These trees will provide much needed ‘softening’ and greenery to one of the busiest streets in town and ideally provide some shade for those walking along 71. In the spring, the entire street will be ablaze in color.”

