MANASQUAN — The singing florist, John Newman, brought Broadway to Manasqaun in the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Bouquets and Ballads event last Sunday.

Over 100 people attended the event to sample small appetizers and refreshments at the Manasquan Elks Lodge, while watching and listening to Mr. Newman sing various melodies from famous Broadway songs.

“John is a marvelous performer, he does a wonderful job with the flowers. The flowers were magnificent, his bouquets that he made. Everyone enjoyed it,” said Pam Patullo, owner of Yellow Daisy.

The annual fundraiser from the Chamber of Commerce helps fund various events held over the course of the year, such as Ladies Night Out, Christmas events, The Candy Cane Hunt and plenty of other events, according to Ms. Patullo.

“This money goes towards the Chamber, and is used for paying for advertisements for the special events we do, or [for example] hiring DJs. When we hold Ladies Nights Out, we have to hire a DJ, we have to pay for advertising, [Bouquets and Ballads] pays for all of that. People should start becoming aware of that, because that is what we use the money for. These things are not free to us.”

Mr Newman, known as the singing florist and owner of Bouquets to Remember, made 10 themed bouquets of flowers to go along with the song he was singing. These bouquets were then raffled off at the end of the event, where attendees were able to put raffle tickets into whichever bouquet they wanted to win.

