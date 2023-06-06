POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Doug Vitale won the borough’s Republican mayoral primary Tuesday, garnering 44.1 percent of the vote, and soundly defeating both Councilwoman Arlene Testa and former mayor Stephen Reid.

The tallied votes were 511 for Mr. Vitale, 329 for Ms. Testa and 318 for Mr. Reid.

The outcome follows a contentious campaign, triggered when the borough’s Republican Club overruled its screening committee’s recommendation to endorse Borough Council President Vitale and instead designate Councilwoman Testa for mayor.

Council candidates Art Gant, Sr. [515 votes] and Caryn Byrnes [513] also secured places on the Republican line in November, defeating David Betten [502] and Kitty Stillufsen [408].

Current mayor Paul Kanitra did not seek reelection, instead running for and securing one of the two Republican state assembly slots in Legislative District 10 for the November election. He had also campaigned for Ms. Testa to be his successor. Mayor Kanitra won 9,368 votes in the assembly primary, to incumbent Greg McGuckin’s 9,587.

Mr. Vitale is currently the council president; Ms. Testa is currently a council member; Mr. Reid is the former Point Pleasant Beach mayor, preceding Mayor Kanitra.

Point Beach Democrats are not fielding a candidate for mayor. Council candidate Lawrence [Larry] Schwartz was unopposed for the sole Democratic nomination, receiving 127 votes Tuesday.

