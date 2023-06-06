WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village at Allaire, in collaboration with the Art Society of Monmouth County, held its first annual Fine Arts Festival Saturday, luring more than 500 customers toward their pursuit of fine art and creative conversation.

The luscious, green pastures of Allaire State Park, complete with spring foliage in full bloom, served as the perfect backdrop for live art demonstrations spread throughout the rolling hills of the historic grounds – where artists such as Mary O’Malley-Joyce realistically painted the edifice of the mid-eighteenth ‘Enameling Building’ for the viewing pleasure of passers by.

Daryl O’Connor, Director of Development and Operations at the Historic Village at Allaire; Leah Wilderotter, event manager at the Historic Village; and Johanna Ericson, Vice President of Recruitment at the Art Society of Monmouth County, welcomed 55 vendors to display their work in hopes of relocating reasonably-priced masterpieces to more residential spaces.

