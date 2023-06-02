TOMS RIVER — Donna Jung, 57, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, and Helecia Morris, 41, of Brick Township, were convicted May 25 in state Superior Court of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with incidents that occurred between April 1, 2015 and Jan. 9, 2016 in Brick Township.

On Jan. 9, 2016, officers from the Brick Township Police Department and representatives from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency responded to a residence on Queen Ann Road in reference to a wellness check on Ms. Morris’ biological 8-year-old son.

Responding officers found the child locked in his room in abhorrent conditions and the room reeked of urine, according to officers.

The boy and two other children were removed from the residence and were taken to Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township to be medically evaluated. All three children were subsequently placed in foster care.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Brick Township Police Department revealed that the 8-year-old victim was locked in his room day and night by Ms. Morris and Ms. Jung.

