MANASQUAN — The town of Manasquan and its many residents and organizations came together this Memorial Day to celebrate and honor all those who have given their lives in the line of service.

Roughly 1,000 people lined the streets of Manasquan and participated in the parade which began at the high school, heading down Broad Street, then onto Main Street before ending at the plaza.

Many organizations walked in the parade such as members of the council, Manasquan Elks Lodge, VFW, Women’s Club and more. Vintage Army vehicles also drove down the streets in the parade.

Mayor Edward Donovan said, “God gave us perfect parade weather. I was very impressed with the number of participants and observers who came out to honor our fallen heroes.”

