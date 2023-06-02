LAKE COMO – Carlotta Schmidt, a 16-year old local singer/songwriter from Monmouth County, will perform her first full-length album on Sunday, June 4 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Salty’s Beach Bar in Lake Como.

Ms. Schmidt has been singing and playing guitar all around the Jersey Shore since she was 9 years old.

She plays regularly at the Asbury Park Hotel as an opener for Sandy Mack. She has performed for the Asbury Park Music Foundation and the Jazz Arts Project, as well as the Jersey Shore Jazz and Blues Foundation.

Ms. Schmidt’s mother also works as her manager, co-producer and assists in marketing her content.

“I’m a huge supporter and fan of my daughter’s music,” said Heather Bedenko, Ms. Schmidt’s mother. “I’m the mom with a guitar pick in my pocket at all times in case Carlotta needs one.”\

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_lakecomo]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.