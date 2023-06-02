Linda A. Meyer, 72, of Point Pleasant passed away suddenly on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Mrs. Meyer retired as a paralegal secretary from Wilbert Montenegro Law Offices in Brick about 10 years ago. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time at the beach or watching Star Wars movies. She also was a lifelong New York Football Giants fan. Most of all she loved being with her family. She will be missed dearly.



Born in Newark, she grew up in Roselle before moving to Point Pleasant in 1959.



Linda was predeceased by her son, Ryan Keith Meyer 6 months ago; parents, John and Ann Bishop; brother, John Bishop; and her sister, Donna Woodruff.



Surviving are her loving husband of 46 years, William J. Meyer, Jr.; sons, William J. Meyer III and his wife, Sasha of Point Pleasant; daughter, Darlene R. Meyer of Avenel; daughter-in-law, Denise Meyer of Caldwell, PA; as well as her 8 grandchildren, Devin, Kayla, Daymen, Amber, Luca, Nico, Giuliana and Kennedy.



A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday June 10, 2023 from 1-3:00 pm at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723



To send condolence directly to the family, please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com