MANASQUAN — The Manasquan United Methodist Church Junior Gardener’s Club has been growing fruits and vegetables to donate to the Ministerium Pantry.

“This is our third year doing this. It was just a patch of land and we decided to put a garden in,” said Denise Cahill, co-head of the Junior Gardener’s Club.

The children in the club are homeschooled, according to Ms. Cahill, and “We figured it was a really good time to be able to do something for the community and bring the produce over to the Presbyterian Church.”

The children involved are all members of the Delgado family – Kai, age 11, Vera, 9, Rose, 7, Miguel, 4, and Solana, 1.

She and the children work on the garden once a week for about an hour or two at a time.

“It is hard work, but it is good for them. They get to really know a lot more about plants, gardening, food and nature,” she said.

Once the fruits and vegetables are grown, the club will take the food over to the Ministerium Pantry, located at First Presbyterian Church right across the street, where all the food is donated to the food pantry.

