POINT PLEASANT — A proposal to open a rooftop deck at Clarks Landing Yacht Club has been approved by the planning board.

The venue, located at 847 Arnold Ave. on the Manasquan River, is a popular wedding service and reception destination. Currently, the property features two banquet halls/ballrooms and a wedding ceremony space.

Present at the planning board hearing on May 25 were Clarks Landing owner George Truesdale; his attorney, John Jackson; and project architect Jeff Schneider.

The planning board approved the application by unanimous vote.

“This is not just good for Clarks Landing, this is good for Point Borough as a whole. Residents, businesses, the whole community,” said planning board member Frank Pannucci.

PROPERTY PLANS

The rooftop deck will be for ceremonial use only, according to Mr. Jackson.

“Pending planning board approval, no bands or music out here [on the deck]. It would be something that would accommodate weddings,” said Mr. Jackson.

This was confirmed by Nicole Hoffman, wedding coordinator at Clarks Landing.

Members of the planning board also wanted confirmation that no food service or alcohol service will occur on the deck area and that the deck would only be used for ceremonial use and picture opportunities. This was confirmed by Mr. Truesdale. Mr. Jackson added that, “the only alcohol may be holy blood from time to time,” referring to wine used in Catholic ceremonies.

The property already has a “rooftop area” on the third floor; however, currently people are not allowed to walk onto it. Mr. Jackson said no changes to the structure will need to be made, “We don’t have to build anything. We don’t have to expand the building one inch. It is just a matter of allowing people out onto what is essentially a deck.”

“All that has to be done is place two-by-two [floor] tiles out there on the whole thing and it’s done,” said Mr. Truesdale. The rooftop area would be able to hold the extra weight with no compromise to the structure, according to the property plans. This was asked by members of the planning board and confirmed by both Mr. Truesdale and Mr. Jackson.

The total square footage of the deck is 1,651 square feet, according to Mr. Schneider. Mr. Truesdale estimated that approximately 100 people can be seated there during a ceremony. This is significantly smaller than the other ceremony space on the first floor, which can seat up to 200 people.

There will be two sliding glass doors that will allow access to the rooftop deck from the second-floor ballroom.

Mr. Jackson asked Mr. Truesdale to confirm that this addition will not increase Clarks Landing’s capacity, citing an existing condition where the property can only host one wedding at a time. Both Mr. Truesdale and Mr. Jackson said that the property still will host only one wedding at a time.

Mr. Truesdale explained that this type of amenity is important because, “it gives us a little bit of an advantage because a lot of our people want to get married outside.”

Mr. Truesdale also said that times are changing. Historically, Clarks Landing has usually only done half of the wedding, with many of the ceremonies being done in a church. However, he said that more and more people are wanting to get married outside of a church. The rooftop deck allows Clarks Landing to offer another venue for people to choose from when deciding where to get married.

Photo opportunities is another reason why Clarks Landing wants this deck to be built, said Mr. Truesdale. The deck is surrounded by a thick glass railing. This allows for better picture opportunities overlooking the Manasquan River, as this is see-through. The railing already exists on the property.

Ms. Hoffman said, “No one loves a better view than being outside when the weather is amazing while overlooking the Manasquan River. Seeing the sunset, seeing the boats floating in the water, it is so calming, amazing and beautiful.”