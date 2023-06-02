BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township High School [BTHS] held its Wall of Fame Induction Dinner on Monday, May 22 after a three-year hiatus.

The four inductees were Denny Toddings, William Darnell, Stephen Genco and Jim Barber.

Ryan Hesnan, assistant principal, said that as a part of the BTHS Wall of Fame Committee, “We are extremely proud to be able to host this event. The BTHS Wall of Fame started back in 2004 and the BTHS WOF Committee goes through a selection process of people who are nominated.”

Mr. Hesnan said that this was the first Wall of Fame ceremony since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This induction dinner was a special one because it was the first one since COVID so it was great to see past recipients, BTHS former and current staff members, families, friends, colleagues all together in one room celebrating the accomplishments of Brick Township High School Alumni and staff members,” said Mr. Hesnan.

Mr. Hesnan said that the dinner was held at the Villa Vittoria in Brick Township and that 125 people attended the dinner.

