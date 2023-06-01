MANASQUAN — To help honor veterans from Vietnam, Manasquan High School held a Vietnam Veterans Day in the school’s media center last week, where veterans shared stories, pictures and artifacts with the students of the high school and elementary school.

Jim Fagen, a teacher from the high school who organized this event said that 12 years ago, the Daughters of the American Revolution had reached out to see if he could help them honor Vietnam veterans and “give them the welcome home they never received because of how the war was going and how they were treated upon their return.”

With help from the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Vietnam Veterans of America New Jersey Shore Area Chapter 12, Vietnam veterans were invited to the school to share stories, pictures and experiences with the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veterans were each given a table in the library to set up any of the items they may have brought with them, the Daughters also made light refreshments in the morning and helped with all the organization, according to Mr. Fagen.

“All throughout the day, students from both the elementary and the high school came over and just talked to them, thanked them for their service and asked them about their time. Some of the [veterans] brought pictures, some told stories. So it is a really nice time for everyone. It is therapeutic to the vets and it’s a chance for the high school kids to hear these guys’ stories, what they did and get first hand knowledge.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.