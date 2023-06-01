WALL TOWNSHIP — Mayor Timothy J. Farrell took a moment during his Memorial Day remarks Monday to comment on a controversial Bud Light beer promotion featuring a transgender celebrity.

“Today is a very special day for all Americans … Today, we remember our living veterans and those who have passed, especially those — close to 1.3 million men and women — who didn’t come home from the battlefields,” he said in his opening remarks. “Without their sacrifice, this country, this world [wouldn’t] be in the same place today.”

Then he added, “Right now, our country is in somewhat of a mini-social revolution … the train needs to be put back on the tracks. I’ll throw this one out — why not put the USS Nimitz on a beer can? It seems our country has lost its national priorities.”

That statement, which drew applause from the crowd, seemed to refer to an April 1 promotional video featuring Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender media influencer. In it, she said that Bud Light had sent her a tallboy can with her face on it to celebrate her transition.

Asked Wednesday whether he was indeed referring to the Bud Light promotion, Mayor Farrell told The Coast Star, “One could say that.” He also confirmed that the statement was included in his prepared remarks.

The promotion was aimed at showcasing a $15,000 Bud Light giveaway during March Madness with a nod to gender diversity. The blowback, which included calls for a boycott, prompted Anheuser-Busch to put two executives on leave in early May.

The video also raised eyebrows in marketing circles, where it was seen as a dubious departure from parent brand Anheuser-Busch’s traditional positioning of Budweiser beer as a symbol of Americana and simpler times.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.