BRADLEY BEACH — Ocean Avenue was lined end-to-end Saturday with people eager to view the annual Bradley Beach parade in recognition of Memorial Day.

Police and firefighters led the procession, with the Ocean County Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, a bagpipe band, marching to the tune of “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” the official anthem of the U.S. Army. Several other pipe-and-drum bands were present, playing a mix of various patriotic songs throughout.

Next in the line of march were the mayor and council. Mayor Larry Fox and Councilman John Weber handed out candy to those on the sidelines and Council President Meredith DeMarco handed out American flags. Also waving to bystanders were council members Jane DeNoble and Al Gubitosi.

A long line of bands and floats followed, each one bringing uniquely entertaining sights and sounds to the crowd.

Several bands were from area schools, including Bradley Beach Elementary Marching Band, the Ocean Township High School Marching Spartans and Neptune High School Marching Band. Also visiting from Ocean Township were the kids of Spartan Gymnastics, who performed frontflips, backflips, cartwheels and handsprings all along the parade route.

Ocean Avenue Stompers, a group of Asbury Park natives, marched in the parade too, bringing the sound of a New Orleans brass band to the streets of the borough. The Crescent Shrine Clowns, fezes atop their heads, followed, riding around on little karts handing out treats and high-fives to kids.

In addition to the marching bands and pipe-and-drum bands, Fred Lehotay’s Ragtimers provided the musical accompaniment for the motorcade of classic cars. Included were Chevrolet Corvettes, Ford Mustangs and a Dodge Challenger, all honking their horns and dispensing sweets to youngsters.

Candy and other goodies were a feature of nearly every unit of the parade, also tossed from floats and even the public works vehicles that rolled by.

The grand marshal was Sean Johnsen, who currently works as a patrolman for the Bradley Beach Police Department, and was being honored for his service as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.

