POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The annual Memorial Day Parade on Saturday, May 27 was led by three grand marshal veterans – John Wardell, World War II; Angelo Sciacca, World War II; and Alex Tchenko, Vietnam War – and included dozens of patriotically decorated bikes ridden down Arnold Avenue.

Marchers included the high school band, the Brick Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8867 color guard, members of Elks Lodge 1698, local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and a long line of antique cars.

The parade concluded at the Veterans Memorial Park along Little Silver Lake with the unveiling of a new plaque honoring the town’s fallen heroes.

Parade organizers Sharon McCarthy and Tracey Jackson started the bike parade 22 years ago so that “the kids don’t think [Memorial Day is] just a three-day barbecue,” said Alan Jackson, Tracey’s husband. “It’s a labor of love,” he said.

