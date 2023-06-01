SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Members of the municipal government and public of Spring Lake Heights gathered outside the municipal building early Monday morning to honor the lives and mourn those who died fighting in wars.

As the American flag billowed in the stiff breeze, residents, councilmembers, public employees and volunteers stood solemnly by as they gave thanks to the men and women of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives in combat.

Gold Star families were similarly honored at the event on Monday morning. “Gold Star” refers to families who have lost loved ones in combat. According to the U.S. Department of Defense website, the Gold Star was first used to represent such families in the late 1910s during World War I.

“The Gold Star symbol began during World War I,” the website states. “At the start of the American involvement in 1917, families hung banners with blue stars representing family members in the services. If the service member died in combat, the family changed the blue star to gold.”

“After the war,” it continues, “Gold Star mothers banded together. The group incorporated in 1928. This year’s Gold Star Mother’s Day is Sept. 27. There are still Gold Star families from World War I and many thousands from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.”

During her invocation, the Rev. Sunny M. Lee Shim of Wall United Methodist Church encouraged the audience to safeguard those Gold Star families just as their deceased family members have safeguarded our own liberty.

“Help us honor them by protecting the people they have left behind,” she said. “Freedom is not free.”

Jillian Daino, 13, a Heights resident and student at Spring Lake Heights School, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the outset of the service.

“It’s good to honor our fallen soldiers,” Jillian said. “I felt very nervous, but I was so grateful for the opportunity to sing the national anthem.” She also took the podium and sang “God Bless America” later in the morning.

