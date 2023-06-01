BRIELLE — Brielle resident Robert C. McGirr was honored for years of community service and dedication at a bridge-naming ceremony on Tuesday, May 30, held at Elton Adelphia Road in Freehold.

Mr. McGirr is a former Freehold committeeman and deputy mayor and owner of Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, located on Elton Adelphia Road in Freehold.

A number of members from Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Freehold Township Committee, family, friends and those who have worked alongside Mr. McGirr throughout his career joined in the celebration to dedicate Bridge F-29 in his name. The bridge is located on County Route 524 on the Elton Adelphia portion of the road.

Freehold Township Mayor Alan Walker, Deputy Mayor Lester Preston, Committeeman Thomas Cook, Committeeman Anthony Ammiano, Committeewoman Maureen Fasano and two former mayors, Dorothy Avallone and Barbara McMorrow, also attended. Representatives from Earle Asphalt Company and PNM Associates and resident engineer HNTB Corporation were also present for the ceremony.

Director of the Monmouth County Commissioners Thomas Arnone said, “… All a part of the success working together to enhance improvement of safety, quality of life and obviously the beautification of what we have today. Bob was instrumental on a daily basis, and when I say daily basis, I mean daily basis, working with each and every individual to make sure that this end game, this project, would fulfill the expectations of what each and every one of us expect from a Monmouth County project.”

