Rose Marie Dahl, 73, of Brick, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, May 29, 2023. Rose was born and raised in Jersey City and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She had been employed by First Jersey National Bank for many years before settling down and

