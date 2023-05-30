Donna Gambacorta Hakim, 56, of Wall, NJ, devoted wife, mother and philanthropist, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023. Donna was born November 19, 1966 in Red Bank, NJ. She is survived by her husband Matthew and daughters Isabella and Lilliana. She leaves behind her mother Theresa Gambacorta; sister Deidre Baker and boyfriend Mark Veltre; niece

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe. Already a

subscriber? Log in with Username (Email Address) and Password Email Address: Password: Forgot Password? Subscribe Now! A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.

Subscribe now —>