WALL TOWNSHIP — In January 2022, Brielle Orthopedics and Orthopaedic Institute of Central Jersey officially merged into one practice, Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics [OIBO], and joined OrthoNJ, a large orthopedic group in New Jersey that prioritizes quality care and patient outcomes. The practice continues to go above and beyond for patients in Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex Counties, providing top-notch and state-of-the-art care.

With eight offices conveniently located in Brick, Toms River, Manahawkin, Lacey, Wall, Freehold, Edison, and Red Bank, the practice continues to expand all over the Garden State. The physicians at OIBO provide surgical and emergency orthopedic coverage in both the Hackensack Meridian Health System as well as CentraState Medical Center, an affiliate of The Atlantic Health System.

“We are a group of orthopedic surgeons with strong community roots. In our practice, nothing is more gratifying than helping someone become active again,” Dr. John M. Tozzi said.

Notably, OIBO specializes in treating all areas of the musculoskeletal system, as well as sports medicine, pain management, minimally invasive procedures, and robotic joint replacement. The multidisciplinary team are all board-certified and fellowship-trained, as well as leaders in their fields. The group is composed of Orthopedic Surgeons, Physiatrists, Podiatrists, as well as Pain Management and Primary Care Sports Medicine physicians.

“We take care of the musculoskeletal system from head to toe. We treat patients of all ages who are struggling with fractures, sports injuries, back injuries, work injuries, and the whole gamut of any broken bone, muscle and/or tendon injuries,” stated Dr. Jason Nitche.

The OIBO team is constantly out in the community. They collaborate and provide educational events with local schools, sport teams, community centers, senior centers, gyms, urgent cares and hospitals. You can also catch them on the field every week at local high school sport games throughout The Shore Conference.

In January 2023, OIBO opened their newest office on 1043 West Main Street in Freehold. This office is truly in the heart of Freehold. It is right next door to CentraState Medical Center, and just a few minutes down the road from everyone’s favorite shopping centers and restaurants. The new office was celebrated during OIBO’s spring 2023 open house, which brought together 100+ medical and healthcare professionals in Monmouth County.

OUCH, the Orthopedic Urgent Care of New Jersey, which is powered by OIBO, is located inside the Wall Township office. Unlike general urgent care offices, patients are treated directly by an orthopedic specialist. If additional care is required, the team can seamlessly connect patients with another physician that specializes in treating their exact pain or injury. OUCH has hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and on 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, allowing patients to get the treatment they need after school, work, and on weekends. No appointment is required and there are X-ray machines on site.

In the upcoming months and years, OIBO will continue to take their community involvement to the next level. With the number of people of all ages playing sports, working physically demanding jobs, and living active lifestyles, injuries are bound to happen. When they do happen, the team of physicians at OIBO are ready to get patients back on track.

Dr. Joseph P. Bogdan said, “Everything we do is for our patients and community. Whether we are in the office, on the field with our athletes, or hosting educational events and seminars, we are always there for our patients when they need us. Over the years, we have expanded our practice from Ocean to Middlesex County so that we can provide top orthopedic care, all over New Jersey.”

Dr. Nitche added, “OIBO plays an important role in the community because people are constantly getting hurt and musculoskeletal injuries account for a huge majority of doctor visits every year. We get people back to healthy and active lifestyles so that they can do all the things that they love again.”

To learn more about Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics or to schedule an appointment today, visit www.OIBORTHO.com or call 732-800-9000.