WALL TOWNSHIP — The body of Corey McFadden, a missing Cape May County postman whose car was found abandoned in Wall on April 20, has been found, according to a social media post by his family and a subsequent statement by New Jersey State police.

According to state police, the body of an unidentified man discovered new Sandy Hook on May 22 was later identified as that of Mr. McFadden.

An message attributed to Mr. McFadden’s family via #findcoreymcfadden also reported the discovery and issued a statement of thanks for public support, as well as an appeal for privacy.

Mr. McFadden, 33, of Lower Township in Cape May County, was a U.S. Postal Service employee who had been delivering mail in Cape May City for many years.

According to statement from Wall police last month, Mr. McFadden’s vehicle was discovered unoccupied on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway northbound near milepost 96.4 on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at approximately 11:15 a.m. His co-workers reported him missing after he didn’t show up for work the next day.

