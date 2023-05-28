William J. Duffy of Brick Township VFW Post No. 8867 has made it his personal mission to research and compile brief biographies honoring local fallen heroes in conflicts from the Civil War to Iraq.

The resulting compilations cover the war dead of several towns in Ocean and Monmouth County. He has shared them with the Star New Group for publication in time for Memorial Day.

Mr. Duffy is a U.S. Army veteran who served in South Korea from 1968 to 1971.

“I came home,” he said. “One and a half million Americans have not come home since the Revolutionary War. They are the true heroes.”

Ocean County

BAY HEAD

WORLD WAR I

Levi E. Thomas, U.S Army private, Training Brigade.

Mr. Thomas died on October 13, 1918 in the line of duty from lobar pneumonia at Camp Dix, New Jersey.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

CIVIL WAR

John Curtis, U.S. Army Private, Company D, 48th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

According to the records of the New York State Archives, Mr. Curtis was taken prisoner on July 18, 1863 during an attack on Fort Wagner, South Carolina, and eventually died of heart disease and the effects of starvation on Jan. 28, 1865 at Hilton Head, South Carolina. As of this time, the whereabouts of this fallen hero’s remains are unknown. Mr. Curtis resided at 589 Herbertsville Road. He was survived by his parents and four brothers and sisters.

Aaron Elmer, U.S. Army Corporal Co. E, 28th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

Mr. Elmer died at the Douglas U.S. Army Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 8, 1863, of wounds received in action at the Battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia, which took place from Dec. 12 through 15, 1862. This fallen hero is buried at Methodist-Protestant Cemetery East, located at the corner of Arnold Avenue and Route 88 in Point Pleasant. Mr. Elmer resided on River Road [now Princeton Avenue] and later with his wife’s family at 580 Herbertsville Road. When Mr. Elmer enrolled, his wife Mary Tilton was deceased. He was survived by two daughters.

Joel Gant, U.S. Army, Private Co. D, 9th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

Mr. Gant died at the Confederate prison in Andersonville, Georgia, on Aug. 22, 1864, of dysentery after being taken prisoner at the Battle of Drewry’s Bluff, Virginia, on May 16, 1864.

This fallen hero is buried in the Andersonville National Cemetery in grave no. 6449. As per a surviving family member, Mr. Gant resided with his family somewhere off of Adamston Road. He was survived by his parents, two brothers and sister.

Henry C. Havens, U.S. Army, First Sergeant, Co. F, 14th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

Mr. Havens was killed in action on July 9, 1864 at the Battle of Monocacy, Maryland. This fallen hero was buried in a mass grave at the battle site, with many other Union dead. His mother erected a memorial stone in the churchyard of the First Baptist Church of Laurelton, located on Route 88 in Brick Township. Mr. Havens resided at the present-day intersection of Route 70 and Route 88. He was survived by his widowed mother and two brothers.

Joel Hulse, U.S. Army Private, Co. D, 9th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

Mr. Hulse died at the Balfour U.S. Army Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia, on March 8, 1864, of wounds received in action at the Battle of Deep Creek, Virginia, which took place on March 1, 1864. This fallen hero is buried at the Osbornville Protestant Church, located on Mantoloking Road in Brick Township. Mr. Hulse resided near the present-day intersection of Mantoloking and Adamston roads. He was survived by his father, two brothers and two sisters.

Peter Layton, U.S. Army Private, Co. A, 14th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

Mr. Layton died on Nov. 29, 1863, from a bacterial infection at the Ward U.S. Army Hospital in Newark. This fallen hero is buried at the Old Woolley Cemetery [Gravelly Graveyard] on Fairview Way in Brick Township. Mr. Layton resided in the Burresville Section [later Laurelton]. As of this time, it is unknown if Mr. Layton was survived by relatives.

WORLD WAR I

John J. Clifton, U.S. Army Private, Co. M, 311th Infantry, 78th Infantry Division.

Mr. Clifton died on Oct. 28, 1918, when he was killed in action by a German artillery shell while participating in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in France, the same battle as Charles Miller [see below]. This fallen hero’s remains were not recoverable and he is listed on the Tablets of the Missing at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France. Mr. Clifton resided on Bay Avenue in the West Point Pleasant section of Brick Township. He was survived by his mother and four brothers.

Charles Miller, U.S. Army Private, Co. D, 148th Infantry, 37 Infantry Division.

This fallen hero was killed in action on Sept. 28, 1918 during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive. This final Allied offensive of World War I stretched along the entire Western Front and eventually forced the Germans to surrender. This fallen hero is buried at the Osbornville Protestant Church, located on Mantoloking Road in Brick Township. Mr. Miller resided on Mantoloking Road across from present-day Adamston Drive. He was survived by his parents and two brothers.

WORLD WAR II

Robert H. Folsom, U.S. Army staff sergeant, 844th Engineer Aviation Battalion.

Mr. Folsom died on June 16, 1945, from a kidney infection at Halloran General U.S. Army Hospital in Staten Island. Mr. Folsom had served in Europe since 1943. He was stricken in England and brought back to the U.S. for further treatment. This fallen hero is buried at the First Baptist Church of Laurelton on Route 88 in Brick Township. Mr. Folsom resided on Parker Avenue. He was survived by his wife, parents, two sisters and one brother.

VIETNAM

Robert Crouter, U.S. Army staff sergeant, Co. D, 2nd Signal Group, 1st Signal Brigade.

Mr. Crouter died on May 20, 1968, as a result of non-hostile action, when he was in a motor vehicle accident while serving in Vietnam. This fallen hero is buried in St. Catharine’s Cemetery in Sea Girt. Mr. Crouter resided at 702 Cherry Lane. He was survived by his parents and an older brother.

Raymond Dege, U.S. Army specialist fourth class, 149th Maintenance Company, 62nd Maintenance Battalion.

Mr. Dege died on May 7, 1970 as a result of non-hostile action, when he was in a military vehicle while on a military mission while serving in Vietnam. This fallen hero is buried at the Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. Mr. Dege resided at 28 Fairview Ave. He was survived by his parents, five sisters and one brother.

Don R. Harger, U.S. Army warrant officer one, 18th Aviation Company, 223rd Aviation Battalion.

Mr. Harger died on Aug. 17, 1967, as a result of non-hostile action, when he was a copilot of a military aircraft, which departed on a mission and did not reach its destination while serving in Vietnam. This fallen hero is buried at the Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Freehold. Mr. Harger resided at 119 Roosevelt Drive. He was survived by his wife and two sons.

Carl Lamberson Jr., U.S. Army first lieutenant, E Co., 4th Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 199th Infantry Brigade.

Mr. Lamberson died on July 2, 1969, as a result of non-hostile action when, as a platoon leader, he was given a mission to rescue a helicopter crew that had crashed near a river while serving in Vietnam. This fallen hero is buried at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. Mr. Lamberson resided at 5 Princeton Ave. He was survived by his wife, parents, three brothers and three sisters.

James Lospinuso, U.S. Army, Staff Sergeant, E Co., 20th Infantry.

Mr. Lospinuso died on Jan. 10, 1972, as a result of non-hostile action during his second tour of duty in Vietnam. This fallen hero is buried at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Mr. Lospinuso’s Brick Township street address is not known at this time. He was survived by his wife, two children, parents and twelve brothers and sisters.

Donald Marshall, U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal, H/S Co., Third Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Marine Division.

Mr. Marshall died on Sept. 8, 1967, when he was killed in action by enemy rifle fire. This fallen hero is buried at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Toms River. Mr. Marshall resided at 5 Cross Trees Road. He was survived by his parents, brother and sister.

James Nash, U.S. Marine Corps private first class, L Co., Third Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Marine Division.

Mr. Nash died on July 24, 1966, when he was killed in action while engaging with enemy forces.

This fallen hero is buried at St. Catharine’s Cemetery in Sea Girt. Mr. Nash resided at 701 Cherry Lane. He was survived by his parents and brother.

Cornelius Ram, U.S. Marine Corps major, H/S Co., Second Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Marine Division.

Mr. Ram died on Jan. 10, 1971, when he was killed in action while coming to the aid of fellow Marines engaged against enemy forces. This fallen hero is buried at the Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. Mr. Ram resided at 191 Cartagena Drive. He was survived by his wife and six children.

Thomas Yohn, U.S. Army private first class, Headquarters Co., First Battalion, 327th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division [Screaming Eagles]

Mr. Yohn died on June 8, 1966, when he was killed in action while engaged against enemy forces in a hostile ground action. This fallen hero is buried at the First Baptist Church of Laurelton on Route 88 in Brick Township. Mr. Yohn resided at 535 Barber Ave. He was survived by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM

Ryan Christensen, U.S. Army, private first class, Headquarters Co., First Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, Second Brigade Combat Team, Third Infantry Division.

Mr. Christensen died on Nov. 24, 2005, at a U.S. hospital of a non-combat-related illness, after being deployed to Iraq for 10 months. This fallen hero is buried at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Wall Township. Mr. Christensen resided at 825 Downey Ave. prior to his deployment to Iraq. He was survived by his mother and stepfather.

Christopher Duffy, Army National Guard specialist, Third Battalion, 112th Field Artillery.

Mr. Duffy died on June 4, 2004, when he was killed in action by insurgents who attacked his convoy using improvised explosive devices and rocket-propelled grenades. This fallen hero is buried at the Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. Mr. Duffy resided at 966 Linden Ave. and Brick Boulevard. He was survived by his wife, son, father and sister.

Luigi Marciante, U.S. Army corporal, Second Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, Fourth Brigade, Second Infantry Division, Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

Mr. Marciante died on Sept. 20, 2007 in Muqdadiyah, Iraq, of wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle. This fallen hero is buried at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, North Hanover Township. Mr. Marciante resided at 129 Marilyn Drive. He was survived by his wife and newborn.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

WORLD WAR I

Lloyd W. Clarke, U.S Army major, 4th Training Battalion.

Mr. Clarke died in the line of duty from respiratory ailments brought on by an influenza pandemic at Camp Pike on Oct. 24, 1918. He trained infantry officers at Camp Pike in Arkansas.

WORLD WAR II

Horace W. Feimster Jr., U.S Army staff sergeant, 120th Infantry Division.

Mr. Feimster was killed in action on July 4, 1944, while combating hostile enemy German forces near Normandy, France.

BRIELLE

WORLD WAR II

Van Sickle, Willard F. U.S. Army, Pvt. Company B, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division

Mr. Van Sickle was killed in action on June 1, 1944 while combating hostile enemy German forces, south of Rome, Italy during the liberation of Rome.

Stires, George E., U.S. Navy, Fireman 1st class, American Naval Fleet, Manila Bay Area, Philippine Islands

Mr. Stires died in service on June 25, 1942, while a P.O.W. of the Japanese, at camp #3, Central Luzon Island, Philippine Islands.

Rae, Nelson S., U.S. Army Tech. SGT, HQS. Company, CIC Detachment, 2nd Infantry Division

Mr. Rae was killed in action on January 12, 1945, near Verviers, Belgium, when his unit came under heavy German artillery fire, during the Battle of the Bulge.

Mills, James B. U.S. Army. DFC., 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division

Mr. Mills was killed in action on June 22, 1944, while combating hostile enemy German forces in Normandy, France. He was also part of the first wave landing on the beaches of Normandy, France, specifically Utah Beach.

Berkhofer, Robert W., U.S. Army, PFC., Company F, 290th Infantry Regiment, 75th Infantry Division

Mr. Berkhofer was killed in action on April 13, 1945, while on patrol, near Witten, Germany by a German sniper’s bullet.

Cooke, Donald R., U.S. Army, PFC., Company A, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Regiment

Mr. Cooke was killed in action on June 1, 1944 while combating hostile enemy German forces, south of Rome, Italy during the liberation of Rome [the same date and location of fellow Brielle resident Van Sickle].

Donnelly, Richard A., U.S. Army, 1st Lieutenant, 115th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 29th Infantry Division

Mr. Donnelly was killed in action on June 12, 1944 while combating hostile enemy German forces in Normandy, France. He was also in the first wave landing on the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Monmouth County

MANASQUAN

WORLD WAR I

Vunck, Maloen E., U.S. Army Corporal, Company C, III Machining Gun Battalion, 29th Infantry Division

Mr. Vunck died on October 26, 1918 from wounds received in action during the Meuse-Argonne offensive in France. This final Allied offensive of the war stretched along the entire western front and eventually forced the Germans to surrender.

Stokey, Clarence, U.S. Army Corporal, Company D, 61st Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division

Mr. Stokey was killed in action on November 6, 1918 during the Meuse-Argonne offensive in France. This final Allied offensive of the war stretched along the entire western front and eventually forced the Germans to surrender.

WORLD WAR II

Lever, Edwin A., Jr., U.S. Army, Air Force Sergeant, 738th Bomber Group, 434th Bomb Group

Mr. Lever died on August 17, 1944 when he was killed in action as a tailgunner aboard a B-24 on a combat mission over the Ploesti Oil Fields, Romania. All other nine crew members bailed out, except Mr. Lever.

McHenry, Arthur J., U.S. Army PFC, Company H, 307th Infantry Regiment, 77th Infantry Division

Mr. McHenry died on February 14, 1945 when he was classified as died-non-battle-drawing [DNB] while serving on Leyte Island in the Philippines. DNB is designated as a line of duty death, even though it is a death outside of combat areas.

Neubert, Charles J. [A.K.A. C. Kirby Neubert], Royal Canadian Air Force, Sergeant, 405th Vancouver Squadron

Mr. Neubert died on October 2, 1942 when, as an air gunner aboard a Halifax Bomber, he was killed in action by German anti-aircraft fire while on a combat mission to Germany.

Bach, Richard P., U.S. Army Air Force, Sergeant, 718th Bomber Squadron, 449th Bomber Group, 47th Bomb Wing

Mr. Bach died on January 14, 1944, when he was killed in action while on a combat mission over Mostar, Yugoslavia. Mr. Bach was on his 3rd combat mission.

Sacco, Carleton, U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lieutenant, 390th Bomb Group, 568th Bomb Squadron

Mr. Sacco died on August 2, 1944 when he died in service while a co-pilot aboard a B-17 Bomber that accidentally collided mid-air with another B-17 Bomber.

Swensson, Emil, U.S. Navy Warrant Officer, Assigned to the USS Terry [DD-513]

Mr. Swensson died on March 1, 1945 when he was killed in action off the coast of Iwo Jima Island while aboard the USS Terry. His death would come one day after his younger brother – Hilding – would also be killed in action in Burma.

Swensson, Hilding Jr., American Ambulance Field Service

Mr. Swensson died on February 28, 1945 when he died in service while operating an ambulance that struck a Japanese land mine in Burma.

VIETNAM

Kugelmann, Robert C., U.S. Army Specialist, 5th Class 362nd Engineering Company 20th Engineering Brigade

Mr. Kugelmann died on December 12, 1967 when he died in service of a non-hostile medical condition.

Stewart, Richard C., U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal, Company L, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines, 3rd Marine Division

Mr. Stewart died on February 3, 1966 when he was killed in action while combating hostile enemy forces near Chu Lai, Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam.

SEA GIRT

WORLD WAR II

Enright, Marie F., Women’s Royal Naval Service of the British Navy, Nurse

Ms. Enright died on May 13, 1943, when in service after colliding with a passenger bus in Sea Girt at 1 a.m. She was returning to her residence in Sea Girt from the H.M.S Asbury Hospital in Asbury Park. She was the first American woman to enlist in the Wrens, a women’s auxiliary of the British Navy.

Dawson, Joseph H., U.S. Army, Private, Company E, 1st Ranger Battalion

Mr. Dawson died on July 10, 1943, when he was killed in action while combating hostile enemy Italian forces in Sicily.

Tucker, Richard S., U.S. Army Sergeant, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division

Mr. Tucker died on March 28, 1943, when he was killed in action. He was combatting hostile enemy German forces in North Africa during the Battle of El Guettar.

VIETNAM

Ciallella, John W., U.S. Marine Corps, Lance Corporal, Company G, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division

Mr. Ciallella died on November 17, 1968 when he was killed in service from non-hostile action while a passenger in a military vehicle near Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam.

Kearns, Joseph T. Jr., U.S. Air Force, Lieutenant Colonel, 13th Bomb Squadron, 35th Tactical Fighter Wing, 7th Air Force

Mr. Kearns died on June 3, 1987 while he was a navigator aboard a B-57 Canberra. The plane went missing over North Vietnam and was originally listed as missing in action until his remains were repatriated in August of 1998.

SPRING LAKE

World War II

Fields, Wilbur T., U.S. Army, DFC, Service Company, 325th Glider Infantry Regiment, 82nd, Airborne Division C

Mr. Fields died [outside of battle] on February 5, 1945, in Seauicie, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge.

Miller, Herbert J., Jr., U.S. Army, Tec 3, 116th Anti-Aircraft Artillery

Mr. Miller died on November 29, 1944 when he was killed in action while combating hostile enemy German forces in Belgium.

Lesher, F. John, Lieutenant [J.Gil, U.S. Coast Guard, Training Officer, 3rd Naval District, New York City

Mr. Lesher died in August, 1943 in service from a non-hostile medical condition.

Height H. Leon, Jr., U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Lieutenant, Company E., 2nd Battalion; 1st Marines, 1st Marine Division

Mr. Height died on May 9, 1945 when he was killed in action while combating hostile enemy Japanese forces during the Battle of Okinawa Island, Japan.

Chafey, George H., U.S. Army, 2nd Lieutenant, HQS. Company, 85th Mountain Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain infantry Division

Mr. Chafey died on July 13, 1945 from wounds received in action 2 months after the war ended when he was combating hostile enemy German forces near Florence, Italy.

Reno, Arleet, U.S. Army Air Force, 1st Lieutenant, 701st Bomb Squadron, 44th Bomb Group [Heavy]

Mr. Reno died on June 27, 1944 when he was killed in action while aboard a B-24, as a navigator, while on a combat mission over France. Anti-aircraft fire struck the bomber.

Roetzel, Peter B., U.S. Army Air Force, 1st Lieutenant, 392nd Bomb Squadron, 579th, Bomb group

Mr. Roetzel died on July 13, 1944 when he died in service while co-piloting a B-24 Bomber that took off for a combat mission. The aircraft developed mechanical problems and an attempt was made to go back to their airfield, but crashed before they could make it. Eight out of nine crew members perished, including Mr. Roetzel.

Traut, James W., U.S. Marine Corps, assigned to the Marine Detachment serving aboard the U.S.S. Franklin [CV-13]

Mr. Traut died on March 19,1945 when he was killed in action when the Franklin was bombed by a Japanese Yokosuka dive bomber. Mr.Traut was among the many casualties.

Vietnam

Reilly, John, U.S. Air Force, Captain, tactical aircraft pilot, 390th Tac Fighter Squadron, 366th Tac Fighter Wing, 7th Air Force

Mr. Reilly died on November 19, 1968, when he was killed in action while piloting a F4D Phantom Fighter/Bomber and was struck by anti-aircraft fire and crashed while on a combat mission.

Scaturochio, Dominick N., Jr., U.S. Army, Chief Warrant Officer, Utility/Observation Helicopter Pilot, 336th AHC, 13th AUN battalion, 164th AUN group

Mr. Scatuorchio died on March 10, 1970 when he was commanding an army helicopter gunship that was struck by hostile enemy ground fire near KIen Giang province, South Vietnam.

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS

World War II

Bovenzi, Anthony J., U.S. Army, PFC, Company B, 48th Armored Infantry Battalion, 7th Armored Division

Mr. Bovenzi died on April 6, 1945 when he was killed in action while combating hostile enemy German forces near Grafschaft, Germany. His death occurred 32 days before the end of the war, which was May 8, 1945.

McAdam, Francis J., U.S. Army Air Force, Staff Sgt., 706th Bomb Squadron, 446th Bomb Group, 8th Air Force

Mr. McAdam died on November 30, 1944, when he was classified as missing in action while on a bombing mission over Germany, as a waist gunner aboard a B-24.

Over the target, another B-24 exploded and the debris struck Mr. McAdam’s plane. He was seriously wounded and bailed out; two years later, his parents were notified that their son had later died in a German hospital.

Miller, Charles E., U.S. Army, Staff Sgt., Company E, 2nd Battalion, 324th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Division

Mr. Miller died on December 2, 1944, when he was killed in action while combating hostile enemy German forces near Waldhambach, Germany.

Vogel, Herman H., U.S. Army, Pvt., 162nd Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Division

Mr. Vogel died on June 21, 1944 when he was killed in action while combating hostile enemy Japanese forces on Biak Island off the coast of New Guinea.

