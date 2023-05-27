POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council Tuesday welcomed both family and friends of new Point Pleasant Beach Police Officer Christopher LeVan as well as the Point Pleasant Beach Girls and Boys Varsity basketball teams.

Mr. LeVan was sworn in by Borough Clerk Eileen Farrell while his family stood by his side. Although the Chief of Police could not be in attendance, kind words were read out by Captain Kyle Grace.

“Chris began his career at the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department in March of 2019 as a Class I Special Officer and a dispatcher. He graduated from the Ocean County Police Academy in June of 2020 and obtained an Associates Degree in Business Administration at the county college.

He also served as a Class II Special Officer where he had become a familiar face in the community assigned to the bike unit, school security and patrol…He is proactive, does everything we ask of him and he has worked his tail off as a Class II Officer for a bunch of years. You are one of the guys that no doubt deserves this.”





