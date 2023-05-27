BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council recognized the 22 winners of the 2023 fire prevention contest for the Brick Township Bureau of Fire Safety at the May 9 council meeting.

Mayor Lisa Crate, Councilman Vince Minichino, Richard Orlando, assistant chief at the Brick Township Bureau of Fire Safety and other representatives from the fire bureau called the winners up as a group to honor them for their hard work.

The winners who were honored were Londyn Kinney, Lucas Hazelet and Tyler Magan from Creative Starts; Ashley Martinez, who is a county winner, Luna Acosta, Lariana Pinero-Correra from Osbornville Elementary; Shae Rose Lynch from St. Dominic, Londyn Fleuriot from Drum Point Elementary School and Finley Lindholm from Midstreams; Samantha Sei, who was a county winner, Joseph “Joey” Garone, Yago Enriquez and Elisa Escalante from Veterans Memorial Middle School; Isabella Reid, Stephan Saullo, who was a county winner, Kimi Ni and Sicilia Booker from Brick Township High School; Nathanael Le from Drum Point, Gianna Gallagher, a county winner, and Ava Pellisia from Osbornville; Myles Laughlin, a county winner, and Francis Doyle, both from Brick Township High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Brick Township Bureau of Fire Safety, Inspector Joseph Sansone of the Herbertsville Fire Company Station 24 and Sparky the Fire Dog were on hand to congratulate the award winners.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.