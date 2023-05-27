BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Fire Department is gearing up to host their annual Clambake this August, a tradition that has roots all the way back to 1967.

“This is the Fire Department’s only fundraising event of the year,” said Dierdre Einhorn, of the Bay Head Fire Department. “Generations of families, both young and old, count on the clambake every year and we are thrilled that we’ve been able to keep this tradition alive.”

This year, the event will be held on Aug. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. after a year of planning with the help of over 80 volunteers. According to Ms. Campbell, this event is the only fundraising event of the year for the Bay Head Fire Department.





For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.