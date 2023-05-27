FREEHOLD — Scott Lifshitz, 60, of Brick Township, was sentenced to two years probation after he pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced on May 17.

Mr. Lifshitz, a certified public accountant who had previously been the chief financial officer of a Matawan-based financial-service technology company.

During the sentencing, state Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O’Malley said that Mr. Lifshitz had previously paid restitution in the amount of $833,000 to the victim.

Mr. Lifshitz pleaded guilty to second-degree theft of movable property before Judge Richard W. English on Feb. 10, following an investigation by detectives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

