POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Garden Club held its semi-annual plant swap on Saturday, May 13.

The club set up five tables at borough hall near the pollinator garden, each of which held different types of plants such as vegetables, perennials, plant seeds, milkweed and indoor house plants.

Kelly Noto, Pollinator Committee co-chair, said, “Members of the public from as far away as Rumson brought plants and seeds to share between 9 and 10:30 a.m. and laid them out on the appropriate table.”

Teri Gardella, the corresponding secretary and plant swap coordinator, said, “I firmly believe that gardening shouldn’t be expensive, and I also believe that chances are, someone in the community has what you want and is willing to give it away. The plant swap combines those two ideas while also providing the opportunity for gardeners to swap ideas and tips along with plants.”

Throughout the morning, members of the community picked up the plants to bring home. Many participants picked up a couple plants, took them to their car and returned to talk about their personal gardens with other like-minded people.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.