BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Boardwalk welcomed approximately 700 people on Sunday morning to participate in the 14th annual Rock and Walk fundraiser, hosted by the New Jersey Chapter of the TEARS Foundation.

The TEARS Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides bereavement support for families who have suffered pregnancy loss or infant loss through grief groups and financial support from 30 chapters internationally.

This year’s theme for the walk was “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” The initial fundraising goal of $25,000 had been surpassed two weeks prior and, as of that morning, had raised over $40,000.

Anna Serrano, a volunteer for the TEARS Foundation and co-chair for this year’s walk, said that the event offers families who have suffered such a loss the opportunity to honor their child’s memory and find support with those who faced similar challenges.

“We walk this path together,” Ms. Serrano said. “The moment isn’t fair, the moment where you feel like you’re the only one in the world who has ever done this. This is to say [that] you’re not alone, we understand, you’re not crazy in the feelings that you’re having and we’re all here together to help each other get through it.”

