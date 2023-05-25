POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Garden Club [PPGC] partnered with the Environmen- tal Commission at the municipal building Saturday morning to break ground on its new polli- nator garden called “Pollinator Point.” “Since September, we have been working on and planning for a pollinator garden here,” said Kelly Noto, co-chair of the club’s pollinator garden committee. “We’ve done all kinds of fund-

raising activities, we’ve gotten grants…along with working with the [department of public works] to get this whole area set up as a pollinator garden, so today is kind of the big planting day.” The Pollinator Point garden is located across the street from Community Park at the Point Pleasant Borough Municipal Building. Despite the steady rain, volunteers from the club gath- ered at the new garden location to begin planting the 200 plants of 31 different species.