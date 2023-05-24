BRIELLE — As a precursor to the tentatively scheduled annual fishing tournament in September where participants are competing to catch the largest fish, the Brielle Library, Brielle Chamber of Commerce and a ranger from The National Parks Service are hosting a Junior Ranger Angler event at the Brielle Public Library on June 7 in preparation for the event.

During this event the park ranger will talk with children about the sport of fishing and will provide interactive and informative fun through conversation of fishing safety, aquatic wildlife, among others.

Children of all ages are welcome to attend but it is mostly geared for those between 5 and 13. They will also be able to sign-up for the tournament in the fall and pick up t-shirts.

Johnny Carawan has been a ranger for the National Park Service for the past 23 years, working in a number of different national parks from Colonial National Historical Park in Williamsburg all the way to the Grand Canyon.

Currently, Mr. Carawan has been working as Trail Administrator for the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail for the past five years which is a 680-mile long trail running from Newport, Rhode Island to Yorktown, Virginia.

According to Mr. Carawan, the Junior Ranger Angler Program is a structured activity program to help guide the youth in exploring and getting comfortable with fishing. It is a vetted program that encompasses an educational aspect, but also fun. It will discuss ‘things to know before you go’ and fishing safety, fish nomenclature and etiquette, different fishing locations and a brief history of the correlation between fishing and the trail.

