BRIELLE — Brielle and Manasquan Boy Scout troops collaborated on a debris cleanup project at Robert Run on Saturday, April 29.

After receiving a comment from a resident at the Brielle Environmental Commission meeting about the condition of the waterway, Brielle Councilman Paul Nolan reached out to the two local troops to see about a potential project cleanup.

Originally scheduled for April 22, the job had to be postponed until the following week due to the large influx of rain in the area causing the water volume to be too high and the debris to either recede or go underneath the surface. Still, the scouts happily arrived at Aaron’s Plumbing Supply on the morning of April 22 ready to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then on April 29, a total of 15 scouts with assistance from their two troop leaders, Richard Curran from Brielle Troop 63 and Jim Schmieder from Troop 50, once again set out to the spot early morning and worked for hours collecting and removing garbage and debris. Their focus was also on the banks of the stream, particularly concerned about eradicating threats to local wildlife and ultimately preventing it from reaching the ocean. The cleanup ran approximately 200 feet west of South Street and went 200 feet east of Route 71; which leads to the Glimmer Glass water area in Manasquan and eventually to the Atlantic Ocean.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.